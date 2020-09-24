Commissioner for providing Autism treatment facilities in city at earliest

Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Thursday said Autism department would soon be established at Red Crescent (Hilal-e- Ahmar) hospital on temporary basis for provision of treatment facilities to the affected children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Thursday said Autism department would soon be established at Red Crescent (Hilal-e- Ahmar) hospital on temporary basis for provision of treatment facilities to the affected children. Chairing a meeting regarding establishment of a centre for Autism affected patients in Hyderabad, Abass Baloch stressed the need to have a permanent centre for Autism patients in Hyderabad and said such a centre would be established at Government Hospital Pareetabad. Baloch directed the Deputy Commissioner to complete a workout plan for signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a permanent centre for Autism at government hospital Pareetabad.

Autism is a genetic disorder which spreads through genes but affected children could be cured through different programmes, Abass Baloch said. Later, he along with Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and others visited Red Crescent (Hilal-e- Ahmar) and Pareetabad hospitals.

The meeting was attended among others by DC Hyderabad Fuad Soomro, Kareem Khwaja and Erum Rizwan.