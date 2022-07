Commissioner inspects by-polls arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa, visited Chak Jhumra and inspected the administrative and security arrangements in the wake of by-polls in PP-97, scheduled for Sunday, July 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa, visited Chak Jhumra and inspected the administrative and security arrangements in the wake of by-polls in PP-97, scheduled for Sunday, July 17.

He checked various arrangements including transportation plan and release of election material.

The senior officers also visited district Jhang and checked administrative and security arrangements in PP-125 and PP-127.