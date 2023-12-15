Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Directs Officials To Continue Price Checking Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput Friday asked the officers to continue the campaign against illegal profiteering and make it effective by ensuring strict implementation of notified prices of essential commodities

According to details, action was taken against 78 illegal profiteers, said a statement.

A fine of Rs 376,000 was imposed on illegal profiteers including grocery, meat, poultry, milk, vegetable and fruit sellers.

According to the details, a fine of Rs 216,000 was collected from 42 illegal profiteers in South, Rs 25,000 was imposed on eight profiteers in the East, Rs 28,000 on nine profiteers in the West, and a fine of Rs 40,000 was imposed on three profiteers in the Central District.

In Malir District action was taken against seven profiteers in which a fine of Rs15,000 was levied, in Korangi district four profiteers were fined Rs 28,000, while in Kemari district five challans were issued and a fine of Rs 24,000 was imposed during the price checking campaign.

