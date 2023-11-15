Open Menu

Commissioner Kohat Visits KMU Institute Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Commissioner Kohat visits KMU Institute Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan along with Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir and District Police Officer Farhan Khan Wednesday visited KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat and inspected the preparation there for the conduct of MD CAT Test.

He thoroughly discussed ways and means for the smooth, transparent and peaceful conduct of the MD CAT test.

The officials of the MD CAT Test, KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat were also present.

On this occasion, they reviewed the preparations for conducting the MD CAT test and issued instructions to the concerned authorities to follow the proposed action plan.

Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan said that copying in exams is a scourge and strict measures are needed to eradicate it.

APP/arq/1430

