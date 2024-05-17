Open Menu

Commissioner Larkana Imposes Ban On Tractor Trolleys Passing Through Canal Embankments

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal embankments

The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul under section 144 under CrPC through notification issued by the provincial government, on Friday imposed a ban of tractor-trolleys for lifting sand(reti) from the rice canal passing through the municipal limits of the city,

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul under section 144 under CrPC through notification issued by the provincial government, on Friday imposed a ban of tractor-trolleys for lifting sand(reti) from the rice canal passing through the municipal limits of the city, for a period of 120 days( 3 months) with immediate effect.

According to the notification, it had been widely reported that tractor-trollies were carrying sand from various locations of the rice canal passing through the municipal limits of Larkana, causing damages to the canal embankments, edges of roads on left and right banks of the canal.

The apprehension was on the rise and that if the tractor-trollies were not restricted, it would cause damage to the canal structure and any untoward incident may happen.

Any violation of the order invites action under section 188 PPC. All the concerned SHOs have been authorized to take action and register FIRs against the violators.

The assistant commissioners, taluka Mukhtiarkars should strictly ensure the implementation of the notification in letter and spirit, it added.

Related Topics

Larkana May All From Government

Recent Stories

LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environme ..

LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC

3 minutes ago
 Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ah ..

Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalna ..

Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensari ..

Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj ..

21 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP

19 minutes ago
 Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in ..

Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in Attock

21 minutes ago
Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship tit ..

Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship title

25 minutes ago
 PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for ex ..

PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries

25 minutes ago
 Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from B ..

Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam

32 minutes ago
 PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

31 minutes ago
 Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Ta ..

Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship

31 minutes ago
 E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar Dist ..

E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar District Hospital

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan