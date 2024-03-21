Commissioner opens plantation drive by planting sapling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) In connection with the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ initiative, Commissioner Silwat Saeed opened a plantation drive by planting saplings at Jinnah Garden (Bagh-e-Jinnah), here on Thursday.

MPA Qudsia Batool and Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority Zamir Hussain also planted saplings.

The commissioner said that awareness among students at schools and colleges will be given for planting saplings.

He directed the departments functioning under divisional administration to make arrangements for plantation at their respective office premises.

She said that Pakistan could be made prosperous through maximum plantation. DG PHA Zamir Hussain said that under the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, various measures were being taken to make the city lush green. People from various schools of thought are being included in the plantation drive to give a green look to the city.

He said that in reference to ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign, the PHA was providing 3,000 plants free of cost to citizens. He said that 5,000 saplings were also being planted in the city to mark the day.

Later, saplings were provided to citizens.