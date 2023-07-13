Commissioner reviews flood situation in river Sutlej

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited various areas of districts Kasur and review the flood relief arrangements.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Irshad Bhatti and District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz accompanied him.

Taking to the media, the commissioner said the level of floodwater in Talwar Post, River Sutlej was decreasing continuously as it was ebbed away by 1 feet comparing to last night. He added that the water level was also decreasing at Ganda Singhwala point to 104,000 cusecs from 114,000.

He informed that field rescue and relief operation was started on July 9 on the direction of Punjab government.

Randhawa said that at least 15 villages were affected due to rising water level in river Sutlej, adding that around 11 relief camps had been set up in the area for people and more than 11,000 people, out of 18,000 had so far been evacuated and rescued.

The commissioner said the district administration was making efforts to safe evacuation of people residing in river bed. He also ordered the provision of betterfacilities to the people affected by floods. No stone would be left unturned in providingrelief and facilities to flood-hit people, he added.