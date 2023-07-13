Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Flood Situation In River Sutlej

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner reviews flood situation in river Sutlej

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited various areas of districts Kasur and review the flood relief arrangements.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Irshad Bhatti and District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz accompanied him.

Taking to the media, the commissioner said the level of floodwater in Talwar Post, River Sutlej was decreasing continuously as it was ebbed away by 1 feet comparing to last night. He added that the water level was also decreasing at Ganda Singhwala point to 104,000 cusecs from 114,000.

He informed that field rescue and relief operation was started on July 9 on the direction of Punjab government.

Randhawa said that at least 15 villages were affected due to rising water level in river Sutlej, adding that around 11 relief camps had been set up in the area for people and more than 11,000 people, out of 18,000 had so far been evacuated and rescued.

The commissioner said the district administration was making efforts to safe evacuation of people residing in river bed. He also ordered the provision of betterfacilities to the people affected by floods. No stone would be left unturned in providingrelief and facilities to flood-hit people, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Government Of Punjab Flood Water Kasur Sheikhupura Muhammad Ali Tariq Aziz July Post Media From Irshad Bhatti

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink ..

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertis ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to m ..

Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to make daily tours, greenlights A ..

18 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

48 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education concludes participation in G ..

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group mee ..

48 minutes ago
 NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

51 minutes ago
Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

1 hour ago
 Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

2 hours ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan