Commissioner Reviews Progress On New E-registry Centers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has revealed plans to set up state-of-the-art e-registry
centers in Raiwind and Shalimar.
The officers have been assigned responsibilities for the successful establishment and operation
of the new e-registry centers in the provincial capital.
In a meeting held on Monday at his office, the commissioner examined progress of
establishing e-registry centers in Lahore. Stressing the collaborative role of these
centers with urban communities, Randhawa underlined his commitment to providing relief in
accordance with contemporary needs. The proven success of Punjab's first e-registry model center
has already delivered significant relief to citizens.
Randhawa affirmed that the upcoming registration centers would mirror the efficiency of the initial
model, embracing a corporate sector approach. He emphasized a rigorous evaluation of project
progress on a daily, 24-hour basis.
The commissioner said that these e-registry centers would adhere to deadlines, boasting modern
facilities for optimal functionality. He highlighted the provision of comprehensive facilities under
one roof, catering to regional revenue matters for residents.
Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Development Director Javaid Rashid Chohan,
ADC Lahore Omar Maqbool, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain,
Deputy Director Hafiz Iqbal and other officers attened the meeting.
