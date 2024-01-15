Commissioner reviews progress on new e-registry centers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has revealed plans to set up state-of-the-art e-registry

centers in Raiwind and Shalimar.

The officers have been assigned responsibilities for the successful establishment and operation

of the new e-registry centers in the provincial capital.

In a meeting held on Monday at his office, the commissioner examined progress of

establishing e-registry centers in Lahore. Stressing the collaborative role of these

centers with urban communities, Randhawa underlined his commitment to providing relief in

accordance with contemporary needs. The proven success of Punjab's first e-registry model center

has already delivered significant relief to citizens.

Randhawa affirmed that the upcoming registration centers would mirror the efficiency of the initial

model, embracing a corporate sector approach. He emphasized a rigorous evaluation of project

progress on a daily, 24-hour basis.

The commissioner said that these e-registry centers would adhere to deadlines, boasting modern

facilities for optimal functionality. He highlighted the provision of comprehensive facilities under

one roof, catering to regional revenue matters for residents.

Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Development Director Javaid Rashid Chohan,

ADC Lahore Omar Maqbool, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain,

Deputy Director Hafiz Iqbal and other officers attened the meeting.