Commissioner, RPO visit Chishtian to review arrangements for PP-241 by-elections

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar along with Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rao Munir Ahmad Zia visited various polling stations of the PP-241 by-elections in Chishtian, Bahawalnagar.

Jahangir Anwar said that a transparent and peaceful by-election should be ensured in PP 241 Tehsil Chishtian. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem and District Returning Officer Abrar Ahmad Jatoi briefed Commissioner Bahawalpur Division about the arrangements for the by-elections.

DPO Bahawalnagar Faisal Gulzar, DSP Muhammad Fayazul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Haroonabad Fazlur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Chishtian Rana Ghulam Murtaza, Returning Officer Muhammad Irfan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Gujar, District Monitoring Officer Constituency PP 241 and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that teams of the education Department, Health Department, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, WAPDA, Higher Education Department, and other relevant departments should be present at all polling stations.

The commissioner was informed that the total number of registered voters in PP-241 Circle was 237,046, of which 129,057 were male voters and 107,989 were female voters. A total of 168 polling stations and 580 polling booths had been established in the constituency of PP 241.

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur told Commissioner Anwar that CCTV cameras had been installed at 26 polling stations, besides deployment of more than 3,000 police personnel.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar instructed the district administration and other relevant institutions to play their role in conducting free and fair elections. He stressed that all resources should be utilized for fair and peaceful elections.