Commissioner visits jails, distributes sweets

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar visited District Jail and Central Jail here on Wednesday and distributed sweets among the inmates.

They spent some time with the prisoners and apprised them of the importance of independence.

They advised the prisoners to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty and lead a productive life in future.

Superintendent Central Jail Noorul Hassan Bhagela, Superintendent District Jail Babar Gujjar and other jail officers were also present on the occasion.