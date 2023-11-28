Commissioner visits RHC Daur

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Tuesday visited Taluka Hospital, Qazi Ahmed and Rural Health Center (RHC) Daur on the second day to overview the ongoing Anti Polio Campaign in the district and inspected the polio fixed and transit points and checked the record of polio teams.

He expressed dissatisfaction over polio teams for not visiting the field.

The commissioner said that polio campaign was very important to eliminate the crippling disease from the country.

He said that no negligence would tolerated in this national cause.

District Health Officer, Dr Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator WHO Dr Jahangir Korai, Syed GhulamMujtaba and other officials were present on the occasion.

