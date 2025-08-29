Pakistan, Armenia Agree To Establish Diplomatic Relations: Dar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 10:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) In a significant breakthrough, Pakistan and Armenia on Friday agreed to consider establishing bilateral diplomatic relations.
The announcement was made following a telephone interaction between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
"Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, H.E. Ararat Mirzoyan and I held a cordial conversation on phone today, and agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia," the deputy prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
The DPM/FM welcomed the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, terming it a positive step for
regional stability and prosperity.
They also discussed potential avenues of cooperation, bilaterally and at multilateral fora.
Pakistan has so far no diplomatic relations with Armenia due to it's consistent support to Azerbaijan on the conflict of
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
However, the breakthrough between two countries comes after Azerbaijan and Armenia reached a peace agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict as they were hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House on August 8 this year.
At what Trump called a "historic" event, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shook hands.
"This landmark development marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus, a region that has endured decades of conflict and human suffering," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X timeline following the peace deal.
He congratulated Azerbaijan' President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijani people on this historic agreement reflecting wisdom, foresight and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region.
"Pakistan has always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and we stand with them at this proud moment of their history," he added.
