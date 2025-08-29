Open Menu

Mayor Briefs ADB Delegation About Hyderabad Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 10:43 PM

A delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) held a meeting with Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro here on Friday, discussing a range of development issues

The mayor's spokesman informed that the mayor briefed the delegation that they had given utmost significance to supply of clean drinking water to the citizens and to ensure proper disposal of the city's sewage.

He apprised the bank's officials that a water filtration plant of 6 million gallons per day (MGD) capacity had been built in Hussainabad while 2 more plants of 6 MGD and 10 MGD were being constructed in Latifabad unit 4 and Ghangra Mori areas, respectively.

The officials were also told that Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) had enhanced the number of its consumers during the last 3 months from 149,000 to 154,000.

The mayor said that the government wanted to start the rehabilitation of doman wah and Latifabad unit 12's large drains for prompt disposal of sewage.

Shoro briefed that under the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project Darya Khan Pumping station and a main drain from Naseem Nagar intersection to Sehrish Nagar area in Qasimabad were under construction.

The delegation suggested that Hyderabad's master plan should be prepared without delay so that development projects could be undertaken in an organized way. The ADB officials would visit parts of Hyderabad on August 30 to review the development projects.

