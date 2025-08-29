Water crisis demands collective action, not politics: Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik

Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik said on Friday the country urgently needed new dams to address its declining water storage capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik said on Friday the country urgently needed new dams to address its declining water storage capacity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said water storage capacity had dropped to 35 days against the required of 60 days at least.

He said unfortunately, every dam project in Pakistan had fallen victim to politics, while in reality, water issue was a matter of national food security.

“With dams, water can be regulated for crops at the right time,” he added.

Dr. Malik stressed that all national challenges including political disputes should be resolved through dialogue and consensus.

“Tensions can be eased if political parties show flexibility, move a few steps toward each other, and sit together,” he said.

He said unity was vital to overcome the challenges including floods and water storage management issues facing the country.