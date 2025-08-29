Open Menu

Water Crisis Demands Collective Action, Not Politics: Minister For Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 10:42 PM

Water crisis demands collective action, not politics: Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik

Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik said on Friday the country urgently needed new dams to address its declining water storage capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik said on Friday the country urgently needed new dams to address its declining water storage capacity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said water storage capacity had dropped to 35 days against the required of 60 days at least.

He said unfortunately, every dam project in Pakistan had fallen victim to politics, while in reality, water issue was a matter of national food security.

“With dams, water can be regulated for crops at the right time,” he added.

Dr. Malik stressed that all national challenges including political disputes should be resolved through dialogue and consensus.

“Tensions can be eased if political parties show flexibility, move a few steps toward each other, and sit together,” he said.

He said unity was vital to overcome the challenges including floods and water storage management issues facing the country.

Recent Stories

Mayor briefs ADB delegation about Hyderabad develo ..

Mayor briefs ADB delegation about Hyderabad development projects

14 seconds ago
 Water crisis demands collective action, not politi ..

Water crisis demands collective action, not politics: Minister for Climate Chang ..

1 minute ago
 SBP designates Domestic Systemically Important Ban ..

SBP designates Domestic Systemically Important Banks for year 2025

15 seconds ago
 One killed in Sheikhupura road accident

One killed in Sheikhupura road accident

1 minute ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends overseas Kashmi ..

1 minute ago
 APP MD Asim Khitchi earns Parliamentary commendati ..

APP MD Asim Khitchi earns Parliamentary commendation for uncovering embezzlement ..

1 minute ago
NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening Pak-Ireland pa ..

NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening Pak-Ireland parliamentary ties

1 minute ago
 ADB president meets Punjab senior minister

ADB president meets Punjab senior minister

1 hour ago
 Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kid ..

Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kidnapping-for-ransom, gang rape ..

1 hour ago
 DC, DPO review flood relief, rescue operations

DC, DPO review flood relief, rescue operations

1 hour ago
 Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasi ..

Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Ki Diary” held

1 hour ago
 Zahid Qasmi demands construction of new dams to pr ..

Zahid Qasmi demands construction of new dams to prevent future floods

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan