Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets member UK House of Lord

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 10:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday met with Member of the UK House of Lords, Lord Paul, at the Minister’s office here.
The meeting was marked by a productive exchange of views on enhancing legal education and fostering deeper collaboration in legal reforms between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
Barrister Usama Malik, Director Legal Education Pakistan, was also present during the meeting and contributed valuable insights.
During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of robust legal institutions, global academic exchange, and adoption of international best practices in legal training and reform.
The law minister expressed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing the quality of legal education and underlined the government’s resolve to work with international partners to bring about meaningful and sustainable reforms.
Lord Paul acknowledged the strides being made by Pakistan in strengthening its legal framework and reiterated the UK’s interest in promoting collaborative efforts in the field of legal education, policy development, and institutional strengthening.
The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to explore avenues for continued dialogue, exchange programs, and cooperative initiatives between legal institutions in both countries.
