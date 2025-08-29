DG Radio inaugurates audio archive center, podcast studio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Director-General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Saeed Ahmad Sheikh, announced on Friday that Radio Pakistan is undergoing rapid digital transformation to modernize its services and better meet the evolving needs of its audience.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new audio archive center and podcast studio here at Broadcasting House, Sheikh emphasized Radio Pakistan’s pivotal role in delivering information, awareness, and entertainment nationwide.

He also highlighted its contribution to promoting the national narrative, raising public awareness and fostering national unity.

In a major development, Saeed Ahmad Sheikh revealed that two state-of-the-art digital radio transmitters were being installed in Quetta and Khuzdar at a cost of Rs 2.5 billion. These upgrades were expected to significantly enhance broadcasting capabilities and strengthen communication with communities across Balochistan.

Additionally, six new FM transmitters for the “Surat-ul-Quran” channel are being deployed in remote areas of the province to promote religious education and interfaith harmony.

Saeed Sheikh noted that podcasting was an increasingly vital medium for engaging younger audiences, and the newly established audio archive center would preserve rare and historical recordings for future generations.

He urged PBC employees to uphold integrity, diligence, and dedication in their work to elevate the institution’s reputation and service quality.

Station Director Quetta, Siddiqa Khan, also addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of equipping Radio Pakistan with modern broadcasting tools to keep pace with the rapidly evolving media landscape.

She noted that embracing new technologies would not only enhance professional standards but also improve outreach to youth audiences.

The Director-General formally inaugurated the new facilities, calling them a landmark achievement in Radio Pakistan’s digital evolution. The event was attended by senior officials, including PBC Director of Engineering Aqeel Khan, along with officials from various departments.