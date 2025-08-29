DG Radio Inaugurates Audio Archive Center, Podcast Studio
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 10:45 PM
Director-General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Saeed Ahmad Sheikh, announced on Friday that Radio Pakistan is undergoing rapid digital transformation to modernize its services and better meet the evolving needs of its audience
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Director-General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Saeed Ahmad Sheikh, announced on Friday that Radio Pakistan is undergoing rapid digital transformation to modernize its services and better meet the evolving needs of its audience.
Speaking at the inauguration of a new audio archive center and podcast studio here at Broadcasting House, Sheikh emphasized Radio Pakistan’s pivotal role in delivering information, awareness, and entertainment nationwide.
He also highlighted its contribution to promoting the national narrative, raising public awareness and fostering national unity.
In a major development, Saeed Ahmad Sheikh revealed that two state-of-the-art digital radio transmitters were being installed in Quetta and Khuzdar at a cost of Rs 2.5 billion. These upgrades were expected to significantly enhance broadcasting capabilities and strengthen communication with communities across Balochistan.
Additionally, six new FM transmitters for the “Surat-ul-Quran” channel are being deployed in remote areas of the province to promote religious education and interfaith harmony.
Saeed Sheikh noted that podcasting was an increasingly vital medium for engaging younger audiences, and the newly established audio archive center would preserve rare and historical recordings for future generations.
He urged PBC employees to uphold integrity, diligence, and dedication in their work to elevate the institution’s reputation and service quality.
Station Director Quetta, Siddiqa Khan, also addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of equipping Radio Pakistan with modern broadcasting tools to keep pace with the rapidly evolving media landscape.
She noted that embracing new technologies would not only enhance professional standards but also improve outreach to youth audiences.
The Director-General formally inaugurated the new facilities, calling them a landmark achievement in Radio Pakistan’s digital evolution. The event was attended by senior officials, including PBC Director of Engineering Aqeel Khan, along with officials from various departments.
Recent Stories
Mangla AJK police arrest 4 accused, wanted by Punjab Police involved in crimes
Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic relations: Dar
Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar condemns honor kill ..
Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets member UK ..
Mayor briefs ADB delegation about Hyderabad development projects
DG Radio inaugurates audio archive center, podcast studio
Water crisis demands collective action, not politics: Minister for Climate Chang ..
SBP designates Domestic Systemically Important Banks for year 2025
One killed in Sheikhupura road accident
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends overseas Kashmi ..
APP MD Asim Khitchi earns Parliamentary commendation for uncovering embezzlement ..
NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening Pak-Ireland parliamentary ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mangla AJK police arrest 4 accused, wanted by Punjab Police involved in crimes34 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic relations: Dar20 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar condemns honor killing incident35 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets member UK House of Lord36 seconds ago
-
DG Radio inaugurates audio archive center, podcast studio37 seconds ago
-
Water crisis demands collective action, not politics: Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik4 minutes ago
-
One killed in Sheikhupura road accident4 minutes ago
-
APP MD Asim Khitchi earns Parliamentary commendation for uncovering embezzlement worth billions4 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening Pak-Ireland parliamentary ties4 minutes ago
-
Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kidnapping-for-ransom, gang rape cases1 hour ago
-
DC, DPO review flood relief, rescue operations1 hour ago
-
Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Ki Diary” held1 hour ago