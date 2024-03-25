Open Menu

Consul General Of China Calls On Sindh Chief Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Consul General of China calls on Sindh Chief Secretary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Consul General (CG) of China Yang Yundong called on the Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Asif Hyder Shah at the Sindh Secretariat here on Monday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest including the promotion of bilateral relations. On the occasion, the Sindh Chief Secretary assured the Chinese Consul General of the Sindh government's support and said that the provincial government and the people of Sindh valued their brotherly relations with China.

He further said that there were very good investment opportunities for Chinese companies and businessmen in energy and waste-water treatment plants as well as agriculture sectors in the Sindh province.

Syed Asif Hyder Shah said that he appreciated the cooperation of the Chinese government during the flood and COP conference.

They agreed to work in the agriculture and technology sectors in Sindh. Later on, the Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong thanked the provincial government for its support and cooperation. The Chief Secretary Sindh presented a traditional Sindhi cap and Ajrak to the Chinese Consul General.

