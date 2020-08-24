Control room setup for ensuring Muharram Security

A Divisional Control Room (DCR) has been setup at Commissioner office Shaheed Benazirabad Division

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :A Divisional Control Room (DCR) has been setup at Commissioner office Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

The Control Room setup on the directives of Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah which would work to monitor the situation during Muharram ul Haram and collect all information in this regard.

The Control Room would remain functional till 13th Muharram for which duties were assigned to staff concerned.

Superintendent of Commissioner Office, Mehmood Dahri has been assigned as in-charge Control Room with Phone No.02449370333 and Fax No. 02449370392.

Meanwhile a separate control room has also been setup by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer at DC camp office with Telephone numbers 0244 9370337 and fax no 0244 9370338.

PS to Deputy Commissioner Zuber Ahmed Malah have been assigned duty of Control Room Incharge with mobile phone no 0348 2376430 and 0300 3211853.