Cop Injured After Firing By Armed Outlaws During Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Cop injured after firing by armed outlaws during raid

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A police constable injured with the firing of armed outlaws during raid to arrest a proclaimed offender near Bukhari chowk.

SHO Kot Mubarak police Muhammad Arshad said that the police team was on a tip-off raid for the arrest of proclaimed offender Khalid Ghaibi.

Meanwhile, Khalid Ghaibi and his other accomplices opened fire on the police team in which police constable Muhammad Saqlain received a bullet.

The injured cop was shifted to hospital for treatment. The search operation for the arrest of the accused was underway by the police.

DPO Ahmad Mohyuddin enquired about the health of the Injured constable and directed every possible step for the treatment of the injured police constable.

A special team has been constituted for the arrest of the involved outlaws in the incident under the directions of DPO.

