Coronavirus: CAA screening 25,000 passengers at Lahore airport daily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is screening 20-25 thousand passengers for detection of coronavirus at Allama Iqbal International Airport daily, with the support of the Health Department.

According to the CAA sources on Friday, two doctors, along with paramedical staff, had been appointed for screening of passengers.

Special staff had also been appointed for helping out passengers to fill up the data form, being provided by the authorities to the passengers.

The passengers coming from China and Iran were passing through the special screening procedure to detect the virus.