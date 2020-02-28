UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: CAA Screening 25,000 Passengers At Lahore Airport Daily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:36 PM

Coronavirus: CAA screening 25,000 passengers at Lahore airport daily

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is screening 20-25 thousand passengers for detection of coronavirus at Allama Iqbal International Airport daily, with the support of the Health Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is screening 20-25 thousand passengers for detection of coronavirus at Allama Iqbal International Airport daily, with the support of the Health Department.

According to the CAA sources on Friday, two doctors, along with paramedical staff, had been appointed for screening of passengers.

Special staff had also been appointed for helping out passengers to fill up the data form, being provided by the authorities to the passengers.

The passengers coming from China and Iran were passing through the special screening procedure to detect the virus.

Related Topics

Iran China From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bulgarian Prime Minister Holds Emergency Meeting o ..

3 minutes ago

Setback for Qalandars as Haris Rauf feels pain in ..

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan plans massive privatization move

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company for adopting pre ..

3 minutes ago

Body recovered from canal in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

DoH-AD to quarantine contacts of two Italian cycli ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.