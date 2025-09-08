Counter Terrorism Demonstration Held To Mark Navy Day
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 11:36 PM
A Counter Terrorism Demonstration on Monday was held to commemorate Navy Day 2025 here at Manora
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A Counter Terrorism Demonstration on Monday was held to commemorate Navy Day 2025 here at Manora.
The aim of the demonstration was to highlight the capabilities of Pakistan Navy and pay tributes to the soldiers of Navy, who embraced martyred protecting the coastal boarders of the motherland.
The Chief Guest of the program was Commander Coast, who witnessed the professional skills and capabilities performed by the soldiers at sea.
The naval commandoes showed how much they were ready to thwart enemy and terrorists.
During the demonstration, they used modern boats and helicopters to thrash anti-state elements at sea.
They showed how Pakistan Navy perform professional duty and emerge as a strong force while defeating enemy as well as carry out rescue operation after neutralizing the terrorists.
The audience of the event lauded the professional skills and capabilities of Pakistan Navy.
Recent Stories
Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro
Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gambling app case
KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and Ordinance ..
Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar
AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical cancer in young girls
Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kash ..
AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat
CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims
Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder
Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis
Minister distributes Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa scholarships among 373 students
DIG holds meeting with SBBU vice Chancellor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro43 minutes ago
-
Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gambling app case43 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and Ordinance' against fundamenta ..43 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar43 minutes ago
-
AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical cancer in young girls44 minutes ago
-
Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister C ..2 hours ago
-
AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat2 hours ago
-
CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims2 hours ago
-
Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder2 hours ago
-
Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis2 hours ago
-
Minister distributes Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa scholarships among 373 students3 minutes ago
-
DIG holds meeting with SBBU vice Chancellor3 minutes ago