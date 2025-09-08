Counter Terrorism Demonstration held to mark Navy Day

A Counter Terrorism Demonstration on Monday was held to commemorate Navy Day 2025 here at Manora

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A Counter Terrorism Demonstration on Monday was held to commemorate Navy Day 2025 here at Manora.

The aim of the demonstration was to highlight the capabilities of Pakistan Navy and pay tributes to the soldiers of Navy, who embraced martyred protecting the coastal boarders of the motherland.

The Chief Guest of the program was Commander Coast, who witnessed the professional skills and capabilities performed by the soldiers at sea.

The naval commandoes showed how much they were ready to thwart enemy and terrorists.

During the demonstration, they used modern boats and helicopters to thrash anti-state elements at sea.

They showed how Pakistan Navy perform professional duty and emerge as a strong force while defeating enemy as well as carry out rescue operation after neutralizing the terrorists.

The audience of the event lauded the professional skills and capabilities of Pakistan Navy.