ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Monday said that exports witnessed an increase in the month of July and it would further increase in the upcoming few months.

Talking to private news channel, he said that the government definitely wanted a stable value of rupee, but not artificially, that had bad impact on the national economy.

He said privatization of some state-owned enterprises was on the cards, and institutions, that were facing financial crisis, would be privatized after improving their performance.

Replying to a question about privatization of state owned enterprises, Humayun said Isharat Hussain had formulated a new plan in this regard.

To a question about legislation, he said that the PTI government had made remarkable legislation about erstwhile Federally Administrated Trbal Areas areas in its first year.

Hamayun said that the elimination of corruption from the country was top agenda of PTI government adding cases of corruption were registered against PPP and PML-N leaders by the previous regimes.

He said National Accountability institutions were working independently in the country and government had nothing do with this issue.