Open Menu

Court Dismisses Maneka's Request For Case Transfer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Court dismisses Maneka's request for case transfer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) An additional district and session court on Tuesday rejected the objection of complainant Khawar Maneka against the judge, and adjourned appeals of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in "irregular marriage case".

Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the appeals against the conviction of two appellants.

During hearing, Khawar Maneka appeared before the court and prayed to transfer the case to any other court.

The judge remarked that how the complainant assumed that he has any sympathy with PTI.

He questioned that whether there was any evidence regarding it. The judge said that in his 21-year career nobody ever objected on him.

Khawar Maneka said that in such situation, he was not expecting justice, adding that his family has been destroyed.

The judge said that at this stage, he couldn’t transfer the case to any other court.

During hearing, exchange of heated remarks between the PTI lawyers and Khawar Maneka was also witnessed.

The court dismissed the request regarding shifting of case and adjourned further hearing till May 8.

In its order, the court said that it heard the complainant Khawar Maneka personally.

It said that at this stage, the case couldn’t be transferred as only the high court could pass such orders.

It said that Khawar Maneka has alleged that this court has sympathies and association with PTI, but he couldn’t provide any evidence regarding his claims.

The court is dismissing the plea of the case transfer keeping in view all the facts.

The court ordered the counsels of Khawar Maneka to give final arguments on May 8, otherwise the appeals would be fixed for the judgment.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exchange Lawyers Marriage May Family All Court Bushra Bibi Khawar Farid Maneka

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

3 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

3 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

3 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

3 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

4 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

4 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

7 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

7 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

8 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan