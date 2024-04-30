(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) An additional district and session court on Tuesday rejected the objection of complainant Khawar Maneka against the judge, and adjourned appeals of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in "irregular marriage case".

Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the appeals against the conviction of two appellants.

During hearing, Khawar Maneka appeared before the court and prayed to transfer the case to any other court.

The judge remarked that how the complainant assumed that he has any sympathy with PTI.

He questioned that whether there was any evidence regarding it. The judge said that in his 21-year career nobody ever objected on him.

Khawar Maneka said that in such situation, he was not expecting justice, adding that his family has been destroyed.

The judge said that at this stage, he couldn’t transfer the case to any other court.

During hearing, exchange of heated remarks between the PTI lawyers and Khawar Maneka was also witnessed.

The court dismissed the request regarding shifting of case and adjourned further hearing till May 8.

In its order, the court said that it heard the complainant Khawar Maneka personally.

It said that at this stage, the case couldn’t be transferred as only the high court could pass such orders.

It said that Khawar Maneka has alleged that this court has sympathies and association with PTI, but he couldn’t provide any evidence regarding his claims.

The court is dismissing the plea of the case transfer keeping in view all the facts.

The court ordered the counsels of Khawar Maneka to give final arguments on May 8, otherwise the appeals would be fixed for the judgment.