Court extends physical remand of Chunian case accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended physical remand of rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian for another 14 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court ATC ) on Wednesday extended physical remand of rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian for another 14 days.

ATC Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused, Sohail Shahzad, was produced amid strict security.

At the outset of the proceedings, the judge inquired from the accused whether he was tortured during the police custody.

To which, the accused stated that he was not tortured and requested for ensuring that he should not be tortured in future.

To a court query, the investigation officer submitted that medical examination of the accused was got conducted as per directions of the court. He submitted that the accused's DNA matched with the samples collected from bodies of two other victim children. He submitted that evidence was available against the accused in the cases and the same would be produced in the court soon.

Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Rauf Wattoo also advanced arguments besides submitting a report of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

The police officials told the court that shoes of the accused had been recovered from the crime scene and further physical remand was required for recovering other items.

The court was requested for extending physical remand of the accused for another 30 days.

However, the court extended physical remand of the accused till Oct 30 and directed police for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

The Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested the accused, Sohail Shahzad, 27, on Oct 1, after his DNA matched the samples collected from the body of a victim.

Shahzad had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran,12, Salman,9, Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8.