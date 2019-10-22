(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday rejected a petition of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), seeking physical remand of Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed in an inquiry related to alleged embezzlement in funds for sugarcane growers.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing on NAB's request.

During course of proceeding, Abdul Ghani's lawyer appeared before the judge and opposed the petition of anti-graft body.

However, NAB prosecutor said that it needed further physical remand of the accused in an other matter related to the funds allocated for farmers ofsugarcane.

After listening arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the petition.