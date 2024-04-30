Open Menu

Court Reserves Ruling On Asad Umar's Bail Request In May 9 Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Court reserves ruling on Asad Umar's bail request in May 9 case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A local court on Tuesday reserved the verdict on senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar's bail plea in a May 9 case.

During the hearing, Asad Umar appeared before the court, accompanied by his lawyers Sarder Masroof and Amna Ali, who argued that there was no solid evidence against him in the filed case.

Amna Ali argumented that the charges listed against Asad Umar were not well-supported and lacked sufficient documentation.

The court, while reserving its verdict on Asad Umar's bail plea, the hearing was adjourned till July 29.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Lawyers May July Court

Recent Stories

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

13 minutes ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

5 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

5 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

5 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

5 hours ago
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

6 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

6 hours ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

7 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

9 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan