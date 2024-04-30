(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A local court on Tuesday reserved the verdict on senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar's bail plea in a May 9 case.

During the hearing, Asad Umar appeared before the court, accompanied by his lawyers Sarder Masroof and Amna Ali, who argued that there was no solid evidence against him in the filed case.

Amna Ali argumented that the charges listed against Asad Umar were not well-supported and lacked sufficient documentation.

The court, while reserving its verdict on Asad Umar's bail plea, the hearing was adjourned till July 29.