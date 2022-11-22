UrduPoint.com

Court Sends Corruption Reference Against Ishaq Dar, Others Back To NAB

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Court sends corruption reference against Ishaq Dar, others back to NAB

The Accountability Court on Tuesday sent a reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others in an assets-beyond-means case back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Accountability Court on Tuesday sent a reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others in an assets-beyond-means case back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court stated that it did not have the jurisdiction to act under the new NAB laws.

The verdict, which was reserved on Monday, was pronounced by Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The judge said that the reference did not fall under his court's jurisdiction under the new NAB laws.

A written verdict was awaited.

The reference was filed by the NAB in September 2017 on the recommendations of the Supreme Court in its Panama papers case verdict. Former NBP president Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood the directors of Ishaq Dar's Hajveri Moda raba were the co-accused.

Last week Ishaq Dar approached the accountability court seeking his acquittal in the case, unfreezing of his assets, and a permanent exemption from personal attendance in proceedings.

Related Topics

Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Ishaq Dar Panama September 2017 From National Bank Of Pakistan Court

Recent Stories

AJK Govt. determined to hold scheduled civic polls ..

AJK Govt. determined to hold scheduled civic polls: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

17 seconds ago
 National Assembly body constitutes sub committee t ..

National Assembly body constitutes sub committee to examine plight of refugees

20 seconds ago
 Imran Khan won't be allowed to create political in ..

Imran Khan won't be allowed to create political instability: Marriyum

22 seconds ago
 OECD Improves Forecast of World GDP Growth to 3.1% ..

OECD Improves Forecast of World GDP Growth to 3.1% in 2022, Keeps Same Projectio ..

44 minutes ago
 Court records ECP official's statement in Toshakha ..

Court records ECP official's statement in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

44 minutes ago
 Israel, Japan Take First Steps Towards Free Trade ..

Israel, Japan Take First Steps Towards Free Trade Agreement - Prime Minister

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.