Court sends corruption reference against Ishaq Dar, others back to NAB

The Accountability Court on Tuesday sent a reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others in an assets-beyond-means case back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Accountability Court on Tuesday sent a reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others in an assets-beyond-means case back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court stated that it did not have the jurisdiction to act under the new NAB laws.

The verdict, which was reserved on Monday, was pronounced by Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The judge said that the reference did not fall under his court's jurisdiction under the new NAB laws.

A written verdict was awaited.

The reference was filed by the NAB in September 2017 on the recommendations of the Supreme Court in its Panama papers case verdict. Former NBP president Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood the directors of Ishaq Dar's Hajveri Moda raba were the co-accused.

Last week Ishaq Dar approached the accountability court seeking his acquittal in the case, unfreezing of his assets, and a permanent exemption from personal attendance in proceedings.