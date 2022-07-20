UrduPoint.com

Court Summons Accused For Indictment In Judge Video Scandal Case

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2022 | 07:11 PM

A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday fixed September 13, a date to indict three co-accused including Tariq Mehmood in a former judge Arshad Malik video case

Special Judge Central Raja Asif heard the former judge video scandal case.

The court instructed the co-accused Zeeshan to submit fresh surety bonds as he appeared after long time.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing so that indictment process could be completed.

The case had been registered against the accused on blackmailing the former judge Arshad Malik after making his video.

