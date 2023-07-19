CPDI conducts orientation session on right to information for Govt officials & Journalists

CPDI conducted a session on understanding right to information laws and the responsibilities of public officials was held for the government officials of the National Institute of Management Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :CPDI conducted a session on understanding right to information laws and the responsibilities of public officials was held for the government officials of the National Institute of Management Quetta.

The National Institute of Management Quetta's delegation, led by Director General Muhammad Aslam Ghani, expressed gratitude for the session. Towards the session's conclusion, participants united in calling for the effective enforcement of right-to-information laws in Pakistan, said in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

A demand for the establishment of the Balochistan Information Commission under the Balochistan Right to Information Act 2021 was raised, highlighting the urgency of transparent governance and information accessibility in Pakistan.

Another session took place on the same day, where journalists and media professionals gathered for an orientation session focused on leveraging the right to information for investigative reporting. Senior investigative journalists, including Mr. Waseem Abbasi, Mr. Umar Cheema, and Mr. Tahir Khalil shared their invaluable experiences in practicing investigative journalism in Pakistan.

Despite the challenges and risks associated with journalism in the country, they emphasized the paramount importance of truth-telling and combating corruption through the effective use of RTI. The remarked that collective mission should be to bring about transparency and foster social accountability in Pakistan through the power of responsible journalism.

They encouraged young and budding journalists to never shy away from speaking the truth.

During the session, participants learned about the evolution of the RTI with a particular focus on its relevance in the present context.

Overall, the main theme revolved around utilizing this powerful tool as a catalyst for groundbreaking investigative reporting.

During an engaging session with young journalists, Mr. Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, the Executive Director of CPDI, shed light on the progressive journey of the right to information in Pakistan. He provided an overview of the historical and legislative landscape of the right to information and freedom of information in Pakistan.

He emphasized that the emergence of RTI in Pakistan was the biggest reform in contemporary times, representing a transformation from secrecy to transparency.

He actively addressed the journalists' inquiries, elaborating on the procedures for filing RTIs and lodging complaints under Federal and provincial RTI laws.

Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chief Information Commissioner of the Pakistan Information Commission, graced the event as the Chief Guest, affirming the Commission's unwavering dedication to facilitating information disclosure for the greater benefit of the public.

He remarked that the Pakistan Information Commission was open to all citizens, especially journalists.

He encouraged young journalists to be committed to the profession of unravelling the truth with dignity.

The interactive discussion provided valuable insights into promoting transparency and accountability in the country's information landscape.