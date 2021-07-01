CPO issues transfer orders to change SHOs of six PSs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has issued transfer orders of Stations House Officers (SHOs) of six Police Stations of Rawalpindi District.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Naseer-ur-Rehman has been posted as SHO Saddar Wah Police Station while former SHO Saddar Wah, Amjad Pervez has been transferred to Police Line.

Sub-Inspector Adeel Khan has been posted as SHO Wah Cantt while former SHO Wah Cantt Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arshad has been posted Incharge Investigation Officer, Chowki Trat.

Sub-Inspector Masroor Ali Akbar has been transferred from Kotli Sattian and posted SHO Taxila.

Former SHO Taxila Sub-Inspector Ghazanfar Abbas has been transferred to Police line due to medical leave.

Sub-Inspector Zaheeruddin Babar has been posted as SHO Cantt and Sub-Inspector Qaiser Naseem has been posted as Acting SHO Kotli Satyan.

Orders have been issued to appoint Sub-Inspector Shakeel Ahmed as SHO Gujjar Khan Police Station.

Former SHO Gujjar Khan Inspector Zaheer Ahmed Butt has been transferred to police line due to the retirement application, Rawalpindi police spokesman said.