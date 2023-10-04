CPWB rescues more 127 beggar children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued another 127 beggar children

in the provincial capital during the last month.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease in child beggars

was observed at major thoroughfares.

The chairperson said rescue operations were under way in the limits of all district offices

of the CPWB in Punjab, adding that efforts were being made to end child beggary.

Children were took into custody from Campus Bridge, Gulberg Main Market, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road, Data Darbar and other areas,Sarah Ahmed concluded.