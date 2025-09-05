Open Menu

Crackdown Against Profiteers Begins In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A crackdown has been started against profiteers and hoarders across the province in accordance with the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Price Control Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta presided over the meeting of deputy commissioners of all districts through a video link here on Friday.

The Secretary said that elements which were involved in illegal hoarding of wheat must be identified.

He said that inter-district transportation of wheat and flour was not banned in Punjab.

To stop illegal hoarding, a permit of food directorate would be necessary for inter-district transportation, he said and added that there was a flood situation in many districts so a noose would be tighten against profiteers.

The price Control Secretary directed the food directorate to present comparative analysis of license holders who kept wheat stock in past.

