Crackdown Against Profiteers Begins In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM
A crackdown has been started against profiteers and hoarders across the province in accordance with the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A crackdown has been started against profiteers and hoarders across the province in accordance with the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Price Control Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta presided over the meeting of deputy commissioners of all districts through a video link here on Friday.
The Secretary said that elements which were involved in illegal hoarding of wheat must be identified.
He said that inter-district transportation of wheat and flour was not banned in Punjab.
To stop illegal hoarding, a permit of food directorate would be necessary for inter-district transportation, he said and added that there was a flood situation in many districts so a noose would be tighten against profiteers.
The price Control Secretary directed the food directorate to present comparative analysis of license holders who kept wheat stock in past.
Recent Stories
Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti
MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures
Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday
NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father
Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Sh ..
Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab
Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign
DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City
Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising flood ..
September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti3 minutes ago
-
MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures3 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP3 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father3 minutes ago
-
Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns55 seconds ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Shahzeb56 seconds ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab57 seconds ago
-
Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign58 seconds ago
-
DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City1 minute ago
-
Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising floodwaters10 minutes ago
-
September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim10 minutes ago