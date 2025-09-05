Open Menu

Dr. Pechuho Inaugurates National Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign

Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, inaugurated the national cervical cancer vaccination campaign here on Friday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, inaugurated the national cervical cancer vaccination campaign here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani was also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Pechuho said that the Health Department is taking all possible steps to provide quality medical facilities to the public. She added that the cervical cancer prevention campaign will begin on September 15 across Shaheed Benazirabad district. Minister urged parents to fully cooperate with the health department and ensure their daughters receive the vaccine during this national drive.

District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri informed that the national cervical cancer vaccination campaign will run from September 15 to 29.

DHO said that during this period, around 166,000 girls aged 9 to 14 years will be vaccinated. He said that for the campaign, 126 vaccination teams and 86 supervisors have been deployed.

He further noted that the provision of motorcycles and the mobile vaccination van by the provincial minister would greatly assist vaccinators in achieving the set target.

On the occasion, Minister Pechuho distributed 50 motorcycles among district vaccinators and handed over a mobile vaccination van to the District Health Officer (DHO) for field vaccination.

The event was also attended by Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali, Dr. Allah Bux Rajpar, Dr. Riaz Shah, Dr. Amina Brohi, Dr. Aslam Pervez Dahri, District education Officer Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Sohrab Mari, and other officials of the Health Department.

APP/rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all o ..

Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fight ..

MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures

3 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un ..

Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP

3 minutes ago
 NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islam ..

NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director ..

NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father

4 minutes ago
 Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

1 minute ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Sh ..

1 minute ago
 Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer v ..

Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign

1 minute ago
 DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City

DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City

1 minute ago
 Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in So ..

Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising flood ..

10 minutes ago
 September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Ka ..

September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan