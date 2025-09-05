Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign

Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, inaugurated the national cervical cancer vaccination campaign here on Friday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, inaugurated the national cervical cancer vaccination campaign here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani was also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Pechuho said that the Health Department is taking all possible steps to provide quality medical facilities to the public. She added that the cervical cancer prevention campaign will begin on September 15 across Shaheed Benazirabad district. Minister urged parents to fully cooperate with the health department and ensure their daughters receive the vaccine during this national drive.

District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri informed that the national cervical cancer vaccination campaign will run from September 15 to 29.

DHO said that during this period, around 166,000 girls aged 9 to 14 years will be vaccinated. He said that for the campaign, 126 vaccination teams and 86 supervisors have been deployed.

He further noted that the provision of motorcycles and the mobile vaccination van by the provincial minister would greatly assist vaccinators in achieving the set target.

On the occasion, Minister Pechuho distributed 50 motorcycles among district vaccinators and handed over a mobile vaccination van to the District Health Officer (DHO) for field vaccination.

The event was also attended by Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali, Dr. Allah Bux Rajpar, Dr. Riaz Shah, Dr. Amina Brohi, Dr. Aslam Pervez Dahri, District education Officer Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Sohrab Mari, and other officials of the Health Department.

