Napa’s Theatre Arts Department Head Resigns

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM

The Board of Directors of the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA announced the acceptance of the resignation of the Head of Department of Theatre Arts, Afreen Seher

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The board of Directors of the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA announced the acceptance of the resignation of the Head of Department of Theatre Arts, Afreen Seher.

According to the press release issued ,Till such time as a permanent replacement is found, the Head of the Music Department will officiate as acting Head of Theatre Arts Department, the Board announced.

