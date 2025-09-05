Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

The Board of Directors of the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA announced the acceptance of the resignation of the Head of Department of Theatre Arts, Afreen Seher

According to the press release issued ,Till such time as a permanent replacement is found, the Head of the Music Department will officiate as acting Head of Theatre Arts Department, the Board announced.