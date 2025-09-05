NA Speaker Condoles The Demise Of Deputy Director National Assembly’s Father
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 09:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has condoled the passing of the father of Deputy Director National Assembly Syed Irfan Iqbal.
In his condolence message, the Speaker National Assembly expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the father of Syed Irfan Iqbal.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to departed soul and patience and strength to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.
