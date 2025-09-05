Open Menu

NDMA Warns Of Urban Flooding Risk In Punjab, Islamabad From Sunday To Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:38 PM

NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday

VThe National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), through its National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) Friday warned of a worsening situation in flood-hit areas of Punjab, with looming threats of urban flash flooding across various regions due to heavy rainfall expected in most of Punjab from Sunday to Tuesday, (September 7 to 9)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), through its National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) Friday warned of a worsening situation in flood-hit areas of Punjab, with looming threats of urban flash flooding across various regions due to heavy rainfall expected in most of Punjab from Sunday to Tuesday, (September 7 to 9).

Islamabad and most districts of Punjab are forecast to receive intense rainfall, which may overwhelm drainage systems and trigger hill torrent flows. Districts such as Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Sargodha are at risk of urban flooding.

In South Punjab, low-lying areas including Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan face renewed threats of inundation.

The situation is particularly alarming in flood-hit regions where water levels remain high and infrastructure is already compromised.

NDMA urged residents in vulnerable zones to identify evacuation routes, relocate valuables and livestock to safer ground, and prepare emergency kits with dry food, clean water, and essential medicines. The advisory also warns against traveling on submerged roads and stresses the importance of preventing waterborne diseases.

The NDMA continues to monitor the evolving situation and calls on citizens to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities as the rainfall approaches.

Recent Stories

Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all o ..

Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fight ..

MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures

3 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un ..

Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP

3 minutes ago
 NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islam ..

NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director ..

NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father

3 minutes ago
 Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

33 seconds ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Sh ..

34 seconds ago
 Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

35 seconds ago
 Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer v ..

Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign

36 seconds ago
 DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City

DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City

41 seconds ago
 Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in So ..

Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising flood ..

10 minutes ago
 September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Ka ..

September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan