Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Shahzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited the Headquarters of Pakistan Television (PTV) and congratulated senior journalist Adil Shahzeb on assuming charge as the head of ptv World.

Governor Kundi expressed confidence that under Shahzeb’s leadership, the channel’s performance and professional standards would further improve.

He lauded Shahzeb’s journalistic contributions, describing him as a credible voice in the media whose insight and experience would help align the national broadcaster with modern requirements.

Highlighting the importance of state media, the governor said that strengthening an institution like PTV ultimately strengthens the national narrative.

During his visit, Governor Kundi also toured various departments of the PTV headquarters and paid tribute to the organization’s staff for their role during “Operation Bunyan al-Marsus,” acknowledging their commitment and service.