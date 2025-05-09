Open Menu

CS Chairs Polio Eradication Meeting, Emphasizes Urgency, Community Involvement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:30 AM

CS chairs polio eradication meeting, emphasizes urgency, community involvement

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan presided over a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review efforts in the ongoing campaign to eradicate polio from the province.

The meeting highlighted critical strategies and challenges, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to eliminating the virus.

During his address, the Chief Secretary stressed that eradicating polio remains one of the government's top priorities and that emergency measures are being implemented to accelerate the process.

He noted that Pakistan is still among the few countries in the world where the poliovirus persists, but continuous efforts are being made to eliminate it.

EOC Provincial Coordinator Inam-ul-Haq provided a detailed briefing on environmental surveillance mechanisms being used to detect the poliovirus in sewage samples.

He reported that several districts have recently shown negative samples, indicating progress in controlling the virus’s spread.

The province regularly conducts large-scale polio vaccination campaigns targeting millions of children under the age of five.

Special arrangements are made to reach remote and travel-restricted areas, ensuring no child is left unvaccinated.

Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir underscored the crucial role of tribal elders, religious scholars, and civil society in raising public awareness about the importance of vaccination. He also announced enhancements to the monitoring system to better detect and respond to the presence of the virus.

Ensuring the safety of vaccination teams was a key point of the discussion. The Chief Secretary confirmed that comprehensive security measures are being adopted to allow access to remote and sensitive areas.

Highlighting the vital role of women in the campaign, he stressed the need to support female health workers and provide them with a safe and enabling environment. “Female polio workers are often the only bridge to households where male workers are culturally restricted. Their dedication is essential to reaching every child,” he said.

Recent Stories

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

49 minutes ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

49 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

49 minutes ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

49 minutes ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

49 minutes ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

53 minutes ago
People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

53 minutes ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

53 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept ..

Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments

53 minutes ago
 Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defus ..

Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..

50 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

50 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP

Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan