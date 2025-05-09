CS Chairs Polio Eradication Meeting, Emphasizes Urgency, Community Involvement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:30 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan presided over a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review efforts in the ongoing campaign to eradicate polio from the province.
The meeting highlighted critical strategies and challenges, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to eliminating the virus.
During his address, the Chief Secretary stressed that eradicating polio remains one of the government's top priorities and that emergency measures are being implemented to accelerate the process.
He noted that Pakistan is still among the few countries in the world where the poliovirus persists, but continuous efforts are being made to eliminate it.
EOC Provincial Coordinator Inam-ul-Haq provided a detailed briefing on environmental surveillance mechanisms being used to detect the poliovirus in sewage samples.
He reported that several districts have recently shown negative samples, indicating progress in controlling the virus’s spread.
The province regularly conducts large-scale polio vaccination campaigns targeting millions of children under the age of five.
Special arrangements are made to reach remote and travel-restricted areas, ensuring no child is left unvaccinated.
Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir underscored the crucial role of tribal elders, religious scholars, and civil society in raising public awareness about the importance of vaccination. He also announced enhancements to the monitoring system to better detect and respond to the presence of the virus.
Ensuring the safety of vaccination teams was a key point of the discussion. The Chief Secretary confirmed that comprehensive security measures are being adopted to allow access to remote and sensitive areas.
Highlighting the vital role of women in the campaign, he stressed the need to support female health workers and provide them with a safe and enabling environment. “Female polio workers are often the only bridge to households where male workers are culturally restricted. Their dedication is essential to reaching every child,” he said.
