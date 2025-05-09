Minister urges Modi to avoid putting regional peace, human lives into danger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday urged Modi regime to avoid putting regional peace and human lives into danger.

Escalating tension by India could jeopardize the regional peace, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Nearly, two billion people are living in the Asian region and India was trying to destroy the peace and putting precious human lives into war, he said.

There is a time to stop Indian aggression, he said adding that Modi was playing drama to gain political benefits in India.

He further stated that India was supporting defunct organizations to spread terrorism in the region. Pakistan is a big victim of terrorism, he added. Pakistan has been fighting war on terror since long and sacrificed a lot to eliminate menace of terrorism, he stated. He urged Modi regime to avoid damaging peace and human lives of the region for personal and political interest.