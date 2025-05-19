The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested a suspect who has been blamed for firing gunshots on a team of the CTD in Lunikot area of Jamshoro on April 16

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested a suspect who has been blamed for firing gunshots on a team of the CTD in Lunikot area of Jamshoro on April 16.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the CTD recovered a hand grenade from the possession of the suspect Saqib Ali Chandio alias Saqi.

The CTD claimed that Saqi and his associates had attacked the CTD before escaping from the spot.

An FIR of the assault was registered against the suspect and other accused persons on the CTD's complaint.

Saqi said to be associated with the banned outfit Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz.