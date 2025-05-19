Open Menu

PM Commends Security Forces For Eliminating Fitna Al-Khawarij Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 11:06 PM

PM commends security forces for eliminating Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday commended the security forces for eliminating nine terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday commended the security forces for eliminating nine terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

While noting that Fitna al Khawarij was perpetrating terrorism and heinous activities with the support of India in Pakistan, he appreciated the professional capabilities of the officers and personnel of security forces for eliminating five Indian supported Khawarij in Lakki Marwat, two in Bannu and two in Mir Ali in North Waziristan.

He paid tribute to Sepoy Farhad Ali Toori and Lance Naik Sabir Afridi for embracing martyrdom for the country during an effective operation against Khawarij in North Waziristan.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved heirs.

He said war against the menace of terrorism would continue till its complete elimination from the country.

The prime minister said the whole nation including him was standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces with the unwavering determination to defend the country.

“We will continue to foil designs of the terrorists and of their supporters present in the region to destroy peace in Pakistan,” he added.

Recent Stories

President appreciates security forces for operatio ..

President appreciates security forces for operations against Fitna al Khawarij

38 seconds ago
 CTD arrest suspect accused for attacking departmen ..

CTD arrest suspect accused for attacking department's team

39 seconds ago
 PM commends security forces for eliminating Fitna ..

PM commends security forces for eliminating Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists

2 minutes ago
 Wali criticizes PTI for making false promises with ..

Wali criticizes PTI for making false promises with people

2 minutes ago
 Exhibition “Moment in Time” concludes with res ..

Exhibition “Moment in Time” concludes with resounding success at PNCA

2 minutes ago
 Motorbikes to enhance capacity of Livestock dept: ..

Motorbikes to enhance capacity of Livestock dept: Minister Kirmani

2 minutes ago
NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid In ..

NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid Indian aggression

8 minutes ago
 Journalist Achar Khaskheli remembered on his death ..

Journalist Achar Khaskheli remembered on his death anniversary

2 minutes ago
 PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing M ..

PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing Ministry

11 minutes ago
 PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

11 minutes ago
 Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: B ..

Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: Bhutta

11 minutes ago
 SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digita ..

SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digital payments at cattle markets

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan