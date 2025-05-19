PAC Sub-Committee Reviews Audit Paras Of Housing Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 10:56 PM
The 5th meeting of the Sub-Committee of the PAC on Monitoring & Implementation reviewed audit matters related to the Ministry of Housing & Works and discussed nine out of the 40 audit paras recommended by the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) for settlement during the session
The discussed paras included key issues such as the unauthorized blockage of development funds worth Rs. 211.060 million by Pak PWD (Audit Year 2004–2005), non-recovery of water charges totaling Rs. 158.4 million from residents (Audit Year 2005–2006), and non-recovery of risk and cost charges amounting to Rs. 64 million (Audit Year 2006–2007), among other matters.
Most of the paras discussed were settled during the meeting, while the remaining were deferred for settlement pending record verification in the next meeting.
The meeting, held at Parliament House, was chaired by Federal minister for Parliamentary Affairs, MNA Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, while MNA and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar participated via Zoom.
Hina Rabbani Khar actively contributed to the meeting, stressing the need to hold those involved in embezzlement accountable.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works, members from the Auditor General of Pakistan, and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.
