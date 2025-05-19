Wali criticizes PTI for making false promises with people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Monday criticized the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

for making false promises with people during election campaign 2018.

PTI leaders could not create millions of jobs and build houses for the people after ruling the country in 2018, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI wasted the time of the nation through long march and public meetings, he said.

In reply to a question, he said the incumbent government has taken concrete steps to address the challenges facing the country.