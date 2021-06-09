Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday seized passport and mobile phones of MQM Leader Anis Advocate after making him a party in a investigation of a case pertaining to MQM's activists training from Indian intelligence agency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday seized passport and mobile phones of MQM Leader Anis Advocate after making him a party in a investigation of a case pertaining to MQM's activists training from Indian intelligence agency.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Omar Shahid Hamid, Anis Advocate who was summoned by CTD was questioned regarding his role in recruiting MQM activists for training in India on behalf of RAW as his answers were unsatisfactory, he has formally been made party to the investigation.

The DIGP said the passport and mobile phone of Anis were seized for forensic analysis and procedure had been initiated for blocking his CNIC.

Anis had also been informed that if he left the city he may be treated as an absconder, said Omar Shahid.

Earlier on May 28th, 2021, CTD had exposed a big terrorism network of MQM formed in Sindh by arresting three alleged terrorists belonging to Karachi and Hyderabad.

The CTD with the assistance of a Federal intelligence agency had arrested Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and Indian intelligence agency RAW trained Aleemuddin from near Landhi Railway Station and recovered arms, ammunition and hand grenades.

Accused Naeem Ahmed, on the instructions of party high command from abroad, had formed six member gang, for killing opponents and for terrorist activities. Naeem, who belong to Hyderabad, was a senior most party activist and Joint In-charge of Sindh Organizing Committee. He had been arrested several times earlier and had been to jail for his involvement in cases of bomb blasts, terrorism and others.

Accused Imran, also a senior most party activist and former Sector In-charge, Zonal Member and UC Chairman, had been involved in attacks on Police Station, killing police personnel and others. He had also been to jail. RAW trained militant Aleemuddin, a senior activist of APMSO, had been arrested and sent to jail for his involvement in killing police personnel by firing on police mobiles and other crimes. Number of terrorism cases against him were already underway.

The three had came from Hyderabad to kill opponents and confessed that they had been directed by party high command from South Africa to run the newly formed network from interior parts of Sindh for which they had brought arms and ammo to Karachi.

A Kalashnikov, two pistols along with rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession.