Cultural, folk music night to be held on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Mausikaar Welfare Trust will hold a cultural and folk music night here on February 1 to entertain the fun lovers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The event will showcase cultural and sufi dances by a dance group that will present folk dances of all folk provinces and Gilgit Baltistan and conclude on Dhamaal, instrumental performances including Rubab and Flute will also represent all provinces of Pakistan.

Students from Quaid e Azam University will present folk culture of Khyber Palhtunkhwa. "The event is an attempt to engage young generation in healthy activities and give boost to their talent through a platform to bring positivity in them," said the organizers while talking to APP.

Mausikaar Welfare Trust is a Music Organisation for the preservation of traditional music and welfare of the artists of Pakistan.

Mausikaar Welfare Trust was established in 2007 for the preservation and promotion of traditional music of Pakistan and welfare of the Artists. Mausikaar organizes concerts with well-known artists as well as relatively unknown artists to promote them.

Musikaar Welfare Trust includes helping solve problems of the artists and bringing them to the attention of the media.