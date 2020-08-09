C&W starts tree plantation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHARSADDA, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) ::The department of Communication and Work (C&W), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday started monsoon tree plantation drive here on Sunday.

Focal Person C&W SDO Building Shujjat Ali inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling in premises of C&W office here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that tree plantation was a social and religious obligation and people should have to come forward and participate in the plantation drive.

Meanwhile, Tariq Iqbal of police service has assumed the charge of District Police Officer Lower Dir. On the occasion a police squad presented him salute, while DSP Headquarters and DSPs Circle met him and gave him briefing.