CWAs To Boost Overseas Employment Opportunities For Pakistanis Abroad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has given the task to the Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) stationed abroad to strategically enhance job opportunities for Pakistanis in the international market.
An official source told APP here on Monday that currently, there were 21 CWAs posted abroad by the Government of Pakistan.
The main aim of this task was to evaluate and improve the progress of CWAs in identifying and exploring targeted demand for employment prospects for Pakistani nationals through engagements with foreign employers.
This involved the formulation, signing, and execution of Letters of Intent (LOIs) and agreements with foreign companies, critical in amplifying the export of Pakistani manpower.
It has emphasized the crucial need for close collaboration between CWAs and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, particularly in sharing information related to employment demands abroad and the necessary skills required for those jobs. This step will facilitate the design of training programs specifically tailored to the skills demanded by foreign companies, ensuring that Pakistani workers are well-equipped and aligned with global standards.
While underscoring the significance of this initiative, highlighted its dual impact, not only in enhancing employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad but also in contributing to the economic growth of the nation.
Furthermore, he stressed the essential role of CWAs in catering to the needs and resolving issues faced by overseas Pakistanis during their stay abroad.
This comprehensive approach is designed to ensure the well-being and seamless integration of Pakistani expatriates in their respective host countries.
The Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development reiterates its commitment to spearheading initiatives that fortify global employment prospects for Pakistanis.
This strategic meeting signifies a significant stride towards realizing this vision and underscores the Ministry's dedication to the welfare and prosperity of overseas Pakistanis.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gas suspension schedule issued17 minutes ago
-
Opaque Wheat Bags Distribution: Record of 6000 bags allegedly found missing at PASSCO centre47 minutes ago
-
OPF to establish new female academic block in Rawalpindi57 minutes ago
-
Restoration of damaged roads in Upper KP starts; five killed, six injured: PDMA1 hour ago
-
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media1 hour ago
-
One killed, several injured in accident2 hours ago
-
Urdu fiction writer A Hameed remembered on death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Abducted session judge Shakirullah Marwat unconditionally released: CTD2 hours ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio drive begins in 91 districts from Monday2 hours ago
-
PM meets Bill Gates; urges sustained efforts by partners for polio-free Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Capital police to exercise zero tolerance policy against street crimes, drug abuse2 hours ago
-
PM to address closing plenary of WEF special meeting, meet Saudi ministers today3 hours ago