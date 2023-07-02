Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested five members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched on Sunday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle and valuables snatching by armed outlaws, the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals.

The Chub Kalan police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Shahid busted the notorious Mubeeni Gang and arrested ring leader Mubeen Anwar, Arsalan, Zeeshan, Sheraz and Kamran.

Police have recovered looted valuables including six motorcycles, cash 230,000 and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing 19 cases from the arrested criminals.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

During another operation, the police arrested the member of a motorcycle lifter gang namely Muzamil. The police recovered seven stolen motorcycles and weapons from his possession while further investigations were continued, police sources added.

The DPO Rana Omer Farooq lauded the police team and directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals.