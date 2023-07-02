Open Menu

Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested five members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched on Sunday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle and valuables snatching by armed outlaws, the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals.

The Chub Kalan police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Shahid busted the notorious Mubeeni Gang and arrested ring leader Mubeen Anwar, Arsalan, Zeeshan, Sheraz and Kamran.

Police have recovered looted valuables including six motorcycles, cash 230,000 and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing 19 cases from the arrested criminals.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

During another operation, the police arrested the member of a motorcycle lifter gang namely Muzamil. The police recovered seven stolen motorcycles and weapons from his possession while further investigations were continued, police sources added.

The DPO Rana Omer Farooq lauded the police team and directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

2 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

2 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

9 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

18 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

20 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 day ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan