DAI organizes awareness seminar for veterinary professionals to commemorate WAAW 2021

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The DAI Fleming Fund with support of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nation has organized awareness seminar for veterinary professionals on trans-boundary Animal Disease, Herd Health Management and Antimicrobial Resistance to commemorate the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 (WAAW).

The Theme of this year WAAW was "Spread Awareness Stop Resistance" while the purpose of seminar was to encourage veterinaries to control disease among animals, handle outbreak situation and to promote best practice among veterinary practices, said a news release.

On the occasion, Country Head DAI Fleming Fund a UK aid funded programme, Dr Ayesha Rasheed said that, "The fleming fund team is supporting one health approach to combat AMR, investing in systems that share information within and across human, animal and environmental health sectors." While addressing, Project coordinator FAO Dr Muhammad Afzal said"Kind of event are very beneficial for raising awareness of veterinary professionals to tackle transferable disease." During the seminar the presenters explained the role of veterinaries to educate farmer and encourage them to ensure best sanitation and disinfection practices in farms and encourage promote vaccination to control animal disease and ensure right treatment of trans-boundary disease.

"AMR is a cross-cutting problem its causes and consequences span beyond human health to involve the environment, agriculture as well as the economy. Its containment therefore requires a concerted multi-sectoral approach in the spirit of one health. Antimicrobial Resistance is a complex multi sectoral problem that requires continuous data sharing/ information across human, animal and environment health sectors." Dr Usman Zaheer Surveillance Lead the Fleming Fund Pakistan, shared the Knowledge Attitudes and Practice survey implemented KAP surveys across Pakistan which resulted in collection of data from 430 dairy farmers and 160 field veterinarians on different aspects of AMR and AMU using a structured and pretested questioner.

Dr Qurat ul Ain, Field officer Epidemiology FAO Pakistan presented and educated about the trans-boundary Animal Disease, how they transmit and how we can control them.

Technical Coordinator the Fleming Fund Pakistan, Dr Sami Ullah Khan Bahadur explained the role of Ministry of National food Security, how they were surpassing their challenges and achieving their goal to tackle Antimicrobial Resistance.