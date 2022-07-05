UrduPoint.com

DC Asks Magistrates To Monitor Flour Sale At Fixed Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

DC asks magistrates to monitor flour sale at fixed rates

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Meesam Abbas has said that the special price magistrates have been directed to monitor the sale and availability of flour in the market at the government fixed rates and take immediate action against hoarders and violators of the rate lists.

He said that the Punjab government was providing 10-kg flour to people at a discounted price of Rs 490 per bag.

Addressing the 7th district price control committee meeting here on Tuesday, he warned that profiteers and hoarders would be sent to jail. He said more than three dozen profiteers had been sent to jail during the last one month, and Rs 4 million fine was also imposed on them.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) former member provincial assembly (MPA) Tariq Subhani, Badaruzzaman Chohan, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, District Officer Industries Rashida Batool, Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik and Assistant Director Agriculture Jawahar Ali were also present.

The deputy commissioner said it was a responsibility of the price control magistrates to ensure supply of essential commodities at the government fixed rates. He directed magistrate to check prices in their areas on daily basis. He said that profiteers would be dealt with an iron hand.

